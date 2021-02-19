Wheat procurement: Centre allows Punjab govt option of direct payment or through arhtiyas
Chandigarh
For the upcoming wheat procurement, expected to begin from April 1 in Punjab, the Centre has allowed the state government to make disbursal of crop payments to farmers either directly or through the arhtiyas (commission agents).
As mandated by the Centre, state’s food and civil supplies department has already implemented public finance management system (PFMS) two years ago and have made payments of two each rabi and kharif crops through the system.
“The central ministry (food and public distribution) had earlier asked the Punjab government to make mandatory direct payment to farmers through the PFMS system and has given a deadline to implement it in the upcoming rabi (wheat) procurement, but there are farmers who are reluctant to adopt this system,” said state’s food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
He added that at a meeting with home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in Delhi, the issue was discussed and state the government was allowed to make it optional on the pattern of Haryana. Shah’s meeting with Ashu took place after Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh took up the matter with the latter.
The issue cropped up as the Centre wants the states, particularly Punjab and Haryana, where foodgrains are procured in huge quantities, to restrict the role of arhtiyas.
“For that, we have to amend our agricultural produce marketing committee (APMC) act so as to negate the role of arhtiyas. However, on state’s request, the home minister has agreed that in case farmers give the consent for getting payment through arhtiyas, there is no problem,” said Ashu, hoping that an official order is also expected in the coming week.
The state government has started the process for wheat procurement and sought ₹24,400 crore as cash credit limit (CCL) from the Centre. As per the state agriculture department’s estimate of a bumper crop, the state food department is making preparations to procure 132 lakh tonnes grain through the state’s five procurement agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).
Centre positive about RDF
Ashu said the the home minister was also apprised about the importance of rural development fund (RDF) for development in Punjab’s rural belt and demanded the release of pending 2% for the kharif (paddy) procurement. The Centre has only released 1% RDF ( ₹400 crore) asking the state to make justification for 3% as charged by the state on the purchase of food grains from the state.
Shortage of gunny bales discussed
The state food and civil supplies department is facing a shortage of 1 lakh gunny bales against the required 3.79 bales. “I took up the matter with the home minister and he agreed to get this sorted also,” said Ashu.
