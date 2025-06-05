Wheelchair cricketer dies on train, had reported illness on helpline

A 38-year-old physically challenged wheelchair cricketer died while travelling on the Chattisgarh express before reaching Mathura junction on Wednesday. He was on his way from Ludhiana to Gwalior to participate in a wheelchair cricket tournament. The cricketer was travelling in the Divyang coach (reserved for persons with disabilities) and had reportedly complained of a headache and uneasiness through the railway helpline prior to his death. The five players, all members of the Punjab wheelchair cricket team, had boarded Chhattisgarh Express from Ludhiana on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Players travelling with Vikram alleged that no assistance was provided by the railway authorities even three and a half hours after lodging complaint on the 139 helpline on Wednesday morning. Although a doctor was arranged at Mathura, the player had already died by the time the train reached the station.

The five players, all members of the Punjab wheelchair cricket team, had boarded Chhattisgarh Express from Ludhiana on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

They were headed to Gwalior to participate in a tournament scheduled for Thursday at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education.

On Wednesday morning, when the train crossed Hazrat Nizammuddin railway station in Delhi, Vikram Singh began complaining of headaches and restlessness. His fellow players immediately called the 139 helpline to seek medical assistance. However, the train took more than three and a half hours to reach Mathura Junction due to repeated halts at red signals along the route.

Railway authorities admitted that complaint was registered on the Rail Madad portal and doctor was called at Mathura Junction, but passenger had died before reaching the station.

“A complaint was registered on the Rail Madad portal, which functions round the clock. A call was made to the passenger, and necessary details were collected. It was informed that the passenger was experiencing headache and restlessness,” said Prashashti Srivastava, public relations officer of the Agra Division, North Central Railways.

Doctor and other officials, along with an ambulance, were arranged at Mathura Junction. The passenger, identified as Vikram (38), was attended to by the doctor when the train arrived, but he was declared dead after examination,” stated the Railway PRO.

“Railway doctors and medical assistance are available at all major railway stations, including Mathura and Agra under the Agra Division.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that the passenger was experiencing headaches and uneasiness.

Had the actual condition been clearly conveyed, arrangements for a doctor could have been made earlier with the cooperation of the local administration at a station prior to Mathura,” said the Railway PRO.

“A swift probe has been ordered by the divisional railway manager (DRM) in this matter. Additionally, there is a provision for compensation under the Railway Act and Railway Compensation Rules in case of any untoward incident or train accident,” said PRO Srivastava.