Wife of main accused in Aligarh hooch case dies

Wife of main accused in Aligarh hooch tragedy case Renu Sharma died at the JN Medical College and Hospital of Aligarh on Saturday. Renu was arrested along with her husband Rishi, the alleged kingpin of the Aligarh liquor tragedy and was in the district jail where her condition deteriorated.

“As per the procedure, a judicial probe will be ordered” said Vipin Sharma, senior superintendent of Aligarh district Jail.

A former block pramukh Renu was not keeping well and was shifted from district jail to hospital on November 16. She was brought back to district jail on Thursday morning where her health deteriorated again. She was rushed to the hospital where she died, jail officials said.

Renu was arrested on May 29 and was sent to jail but was granted bail about a fortnight ago from High Court but was in jail because of delay in compliance of bail proceedings. Family members blamed that release of Renu Sharma was being delayed for no valid reasons. They claimed that the excuse given for delay was police verification of sureties.

Renu’s family insisted on post mortem by doctors and officials from other districts. They said they would not allow post mortem till the husband and son of deceased were not released on parole. Political leaders gathered at post mortem house and the MP from Aligarh and BJP leader Satish Gautam had to face stiff opposition. Family members demanded fair probe for death of Renu Sharma.