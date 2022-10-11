Wingsuit athletes awe Agra with Taj fly-by

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:40 PM IST

The athletes in action in Agra (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Frederic Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurélien Chatard got the eyes of Agra citizens glued to the sky, as they jumped out of an A Cessna 172 airplane at altitude of 5000 feet, as part of the Taj Mahal Fly-by project, on Tuesday. Frederic Fugen jumped out about two kilometres from the Taj Mahal, and using his wingsuit, flew by the monument, a release issued after the event read.

The event by a group of international athletes that perform wingsuit projects around the world was organised by an energy drink company.

The DGCA, ministry of civil aviation, the Archaeological Survey of India and the district administration of Agra were thanked for their help and co-operation in the press statement.

“The trio performed one jump early on Tuesday evening and have a few more planned on Wednesday. The jump saw them light up the sky with green and orange colours to create a beautiful aerial display as tourists and visitors to the Taj Mahal were left enthralled,” the press statement read.

