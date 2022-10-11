Home / Cities / Others / Wingsuit athletes awe Agra with Taj fly-by

Wingsuit athletes awe Agra with Taj fly-by

others
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:40 PM IST

Frederic Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurélien Chatard got the eyes of Agra citizens glued to the sky, as they jumped out of an A Cessna 172 airplane at altitude of 5000 feet, as part of the Taj Mahal Fly-by project, on Tuesday

The athletes in action in Agra (Sourced)
The athletes in action in Agra (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

Frederic Fugen, Vincent Cotte and Aurélien Chatard got the eyes of Agra citizens glued to the sky, as they jumped out of an A Cessna 172 airplane at altitude of 5000 feet, as part of the Taj Mahal Fly-by project, on Tuesday. Frederic Fugen jumped out about two kilometres from the Taj Mahal, and using his wingsuit, flew by the monument, a release issued after the event read.

The event by a group of international athletes that perform wingsuit projects around the world was organised by an energy drink company.

The DGCA, ministry of civil aviation, the Archaeological Survey of India and the district administration of Agra were thanked for their help and co-operation in the press statement.

“The trio performed one jump early on Tuesday evening and have a few more planned on Wednesday. The jump saw them light up the sky with green and orange colours to create a beautiful aerial display as tourists and visitors to the Taj Mahal were left enthralled,” the press statement read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out