With 17 more cases, Omicron tally reaches 33 in Gurugram

The district on Friday reported 17 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, of which 14 patients are fully vaccinated, said officials from the district health department. Gurugram has so far reported 33 cases of the Omicron variant, of which five are active, said the officials.

The first Omicron case was reported on December 26 in the district.

On Friday, Gurugram reported 280 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 43 patients recovered from the viral disease, according to data from the district health department. This is the highest single-day spike since May 25, when the district had reported 220 cases. On Thursday, the district had reported 180 Covid-19 cases.

With this, the tally of active cases in the district now stands at 897, of which 886 patients are under home isolation and 11 are hospitalised, the officials said.

According to the officials, of the 17 new Omicron cases, two had returned from the United States, two from the United Kingdom, two from the UAE, one from Sri Lanka, and one from Ghana, while nine patients were part of cluster cases from the city.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “As of now, the district has five active Omicron cases, of which two patients, who were fully vaccinated, are admitted in a private hospital in the city with mild symptoms. The other active patients are under home isolation and most of these patients are asymptomatic. Nine cases of Omicron were part of clusters, whose samples were sent as part of sentinel surveillance. Some of these people had no travel history.”

On Friday, the health department collected 5,882 samples for testing, which takes the total testing numbers to 2,298,187, shows the data.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the Covid-19 vaccination pace has increased in the district ahead of the New Year, when only fully vaccinated adults will be allowed in public places in Haryana.

On December 22, the state government had issued an order stating that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed at public places like shopping malls, restaurants and cinema halls in Haryana from January 1, 2022.

In the past one week, Covid-19 vaccination figures have almost doubled in Gurugram district, said the officials.

“A few days after the order was issued by the state government, we have witnessed that vaccination numbers have almost doubled in the district. Even though Gurugram has vaccinated all its eligible population with both doses, every day over 10,000 doses are being administered in the district. Our main target is to vaccinate all eligible people, as vaccination is the only key to develop immunity and reduce pressure on hospitals,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

The officials said that people are coming ahead for both first dose and second dose since the order was issued on December 22.

According to the health department, 16,934 people received Covid-19 jabs on Friday, of which 5,335 took their first dose and 11,599 received the second dose. With this, over 4.26 million doses have been administered in the district.

The vaccination slots on Co-WIN portal for 15-18 age group are likely to open from 5pm on January 1, the officials said, adding that the district is all set to start vaccination for children in this age bracket from January 3. Around 50% of the slots will be available for online booking and the rest will be walk-in. Only Covaxin will be administered to children in this age group and Gurugram has nearly 35,000 doses of Covaxin in stock as on Friday, the officials said.

