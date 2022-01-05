With 634 cases, active caseload crosses 2,000-mark in Gurugram

The upward trend of Covid-19 cases continued in Gurugram on Tuesday, with the district reporting 634 fresh cases taking the tally of active cases to 2,311, according to daily bulletin from the district health department.

This is the first time since May 21 (623 cases) that Gurugram has crossed 600 daily cases in a single day. The active case tally was over 2,000 last on May 28 (2,199 active cases).

On Tuesday, no new cases of Omicron variant were reported from the district, said Dr Jai Prakash, district Covid-19 surveillance officer. The district has reported 39 cases of Omicron variant so far with two active cases at present.

Of the 2,311 active cases, 12 patients are hospitalised in the district and 2,299 are under home isolation, said the health officials.

On Tuesday, the health department collected 7,027 samples for testing, which takes the total testing numbers to 2,324,054, shows the data.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 7,489 children aged between 15 and 18 years were vaccinated with the first dose in the district. A total of 6909 doses were administered at government sites and 580 at private vaccination sites, the officials said.

Long queues for vaccination by parents of adolescents were noticed even on Tuesday outside government-run vaccination centres. At every vaccination centre, 100 doses are being given with 80 doses assigned for walk-in and 20 for online booking.

Harshita Srivastava, a 17-year-old girl who got vaccinated at Civil Hospital Sector 10, said, “I had to wait for half an hour to get a dose of Covid vaccine. I got my registration done on the spot itself, and the vaccination process was smooth after the registration.”

According to the health department, on Tuesday, 31,212 people (including 15-18 age group) received Covid-19 jabs, of which 18,382 took their first dose and 12,860 the second dose. With this, over 4.34 million doses have been administered in the district.

On Wednesday, vaccination for teenagers will be conducted at 39 government health centres where 4,000 slots will be available and 56 government and private schools with 5,600 slots.