Woman commits suicide in shelter home in Kanpur
A woman aged 35 was found dead in Asha Jyoti Kendra (a women’s shelter home), on Monday morning. The woman and her minor daughter had been accommodated at the shelter home by the Nawabganj police on Sunday night. In the morning, the woman’s body was found hanging in the bathroom of the shelter home.
The woman and her daughter had been called to the police station for questioning on a complaint of a family that had alleged that the woman’s daughter had stolen gold jewellery from their house. The women’s daughter had been living with the family in the posh Vishnupuri locality, said the police.
“They came on their own after being called by the police at around 4 pm. The girl was asked questions before they were allowed to go and asked to come again on Monday. Since the mother-daughter duo expressed difficulty in going back to their village at night, they were accommodated in the shelter home by the police,” said DCP west BBTGS Murthy.
In the morning, the mother’s body was found hanging in the bathroom. Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said a panel of doctors conducted the autopsy, and the entire process has been video recorded. The victim’s viscera have been preserved for chemical examination.
-
Earmark 30% of Punjab budget for education sector, say teachers
Government School Teachers Union Punjab on Monday wrote to the Punjab chief minister requesting him to set aside 30% of the state budget's funds for education. Union leaders said the organisation demanded that 30% of the total annual state budget should be reserved for the education sector as was adopted by the Indian Lok Sabha when formulating the National Education Policy, 1968.
-
Following opposition, PMC to review Bavdhan garbage depot project
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, has opposed the garbage depot project at Bavdhan and asked municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to visit the spot. Patil, along with former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other BJP leaders met Kumar on Monday. Patil said that the project is along the river and will damage the river. Citizens too have raised objections to the project.
-
PMC to ask builders to provide free water to merged villages
PUNE While the Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to provide free water tankers to the 23 merged villages, the PMC has decided to ask developers to provide the same as promised by them in the affidavit. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss this issue.
-
Riverfront development project: NGOs to file responses to counter PMC’s replies, 2nd meeting next week
PUNE Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation filed responses to queries raised by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) about the riverfront development project, the NGOs will now file responses to counter the claims made by the civic body. The PMC has filed point-by-point responses to the queries raised by various NGOs during the first meeting held on March 16.
-
KGMU sacks eight contractual workers for fraud
King George's Medical University sacked eight contractual workers for selling cheap medicines and implants meant for poor patients in the open market. The expelled staff members are facing charges of misusing patients' unique IDs for issuing medicines and implants that were much cheaper than those available in the open market. The items had been brought by KGMU under the hospital revolving fund (HRF). The discounts offered by companies are up to 70% on select items.
