Woman commits suicide in shelter home in Kanpur

A woman aged 35 was found dead in Asha Jyoti Kendra (a women’s shelter home), on Monday morning. The woman and her minor daughter had been accommodated at the shelter home by the Nawabganj police on Sunday night. In the morning, the woman’s body was found hanging in the bathroom of the shelter home.

The woman and her daughter had been called to the police station for questioning on a complaint of a family that had alleged that the woman’s daughter had stolen gold jewellery from their house. The women’s daughter had been living with the family in the posh Vishnupuri locality, said the police.

“They came on their own after being called by the police at around 4 pm. The girl was asked questions before they were allowed to go and asked to come again on Monday. Since the mother-daughter duo expressed difficulty in going back to their village at night, they were accommodated in the shelter home by the police,” said DCP west BBTGS Murthy.

In the morning, the mother’s body was found hanging in the bathroom. Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said a panel of doctors conducted the autopsy, and the entire process has been video recorded. The victim’s viscera have been preserved for chemical examination.