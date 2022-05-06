Woman delivers baby on platform with help of ‘Meri Saheli’ team

With the help of the team of ‘Operation Meri Saheli’ posted at Prayagraj Junction station of North Central Railway (NCR), a passenger Rizwana Begum delivered a healthy baby girl at platform number five, on Wednesday.

According to public relation officer (PRO), Prayagraj division, Amit Singh, the woman Rizwana Begum, 25, a resident of Ghoorpur, Prayagraj was about to board train number 12559 Shiv Ganga Express at Prayagraj station on platform number 5 on May 4. She was accompanied by her husband Mohd Wasim Ansari.

“As soon as she occupied the reserved berth in the sleeper coach of the train, she started having labour pains. Her husband immediately informed the RPF constable on duty Makhan Lal who apprised sub-inspector Omvir Singh about the urgency of the situation,” said Singh.

Soon after, women constables Prem Kumari and Geeta Devi who were on duty as part of ‘Operation Meri Saheli’, were asked to help the woman passenger. Both of them helped Rizwana deliver the baby girl safely on the platform itself.

Later, Dr Shalini Singh examined the mother and the child and referred them to Dufferin Hospital. The woman and her husband have thanked the railway administration.

Operation Meri Saheli is an Indian Railways initiative aiming at providing safety and security to female passengers, travelling in trains. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) launched the initiative on October 29, 2020.