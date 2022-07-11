Woman jumps in front of train along with son
A 32-year-old mother of two allegedly committed suicide along with her son by jumping in front of Amritsar bound frontier mail at Maliyana railway crossing on Sunday evening, police said. The two died on the spot, police said.
The woman along with her 8-year-old son jumped in front of the moving train, however, her 10-year-old daughter somehow managed to escape the accident by releasing herself from her mother’s grip.
People gathered at the spot and informed the police about the incident, and later the bodies were sent to their house at Bhola road in Maliyana locality.
The eyewitnesses said that woman waited for the train at the Maliyana railway crossing along with her son and daughter. She jumped in front of the speeding frontier express along with her son and the duo died on the spot.
Police said that her husband is an alcoholic, and the woman suspected him of having an affair with some other woman. Due to this, the couple often quarrelled and on Sunday morning, the couple also had an altercation, and the woman decided to take her own life along with her children.
-
Ludhiana | Woman, lover booked for abetting husband’s suicide
After a 30-year-old labourer ended his life by consuming poison at Mundian Khurd village, his wife and her alleged lover have been booked by Jamalpur police. The complainant stated that his son had married the accused woman 10 years ago and the couple has a 7-year-old son. He added that his daughter-in-law had got into an illicit relationship with Parwinder Singh alias Tota of Takhra village.
-
India successfully grows anti-malarial plant ‘artemisia’, says CSIR-CIMAP director
Artemisia plant, which is used for developing artemisinin (drug) and its derivatives for treating acute malaria and parasitic worm (helminth) infections, will now be grown in India, for which it was largely dependent on China which is its largest and natural grower. This drug is presently being exported to several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Myanmar and Cambodia.
-
Hoshiarpur police to grill Lawrence Bishnoi in 2019 extortion, shooting case
The Hoshiarpur police on Monday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been identified as the “main mastermind” in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, in a case of firing outside the house of a liquor contractor in December 2019. The Hoshiarpur police secured the gangster's transit remand and took him away. In the afternoon, he was produced in a Hoshiarpur court, which sent him to police remand till July 18.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU issues advisory to avert damage to fish ponds during monsoon
Although monsoon is a favourable season for fish farming, smart water management skills are required to avert any unforeseen damage to fish ponds and loss of fish stock. Meera D Ansal, dean, College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), shared important management practices for fish farming in the monsoon season. Ansal advised to plant pond dykes with grass to check erosion.
-
Sangam city administration makes arrangements for safe Kanwar Yatra
Prayagraj administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring all facilities to Kanwariyas who will arrive in large numbers to fetch Ganga water from the ghats. Barricading has been installed in the river to ensure that Kanwariyas do not go into the deep water while taking water. District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey held a meeting with officials and issued instructions for a peaceful conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics