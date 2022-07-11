Woman jumps in front of train along with son

A 32-year-old mother of two allegedly committed suicide along with her son by jumping in front of Amritsar bound frontier mail at Maliyana railway crossing on Sunday evening, police said. The two died on the spot, police said.

The woman along with her 8-year-old son jumped in front of the moving train, however, her 10-year-old daughter somehow managed to escape the accident by releasing herself from her mother’s grip.

People gathered at the spot and informed the police about the incident, and later the bodies were sent to their house at Bhola road in Maliyana locality.

The eyewitnesses said that woman waited for the train at the Maliyana railway crossing along with her son and daughter. She jumped in front of the speeding frontier express along with her son and the duo died on the spot.

Police said that her husband is an alcoholic, and the woman suspected him of having an affair with some other woman. Due to this, the couple often quarrelled and on Sunday morning, the couple also had an altercation, and the woman decided to take her own life along with her children.