Woman kills father-in-law in Faridabad, flees with her friend

A 34-year-old woman, along with her male friend, allegedly shot dead her father-in-law in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh while he was sleeping on Thursday night over a property dispute, police said, adding that she fled with her friend after the murder leaving her two minor children behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as Bharat Singh Bhati, a resident of New Friends Colony in Ballabgarh. It seems that the woman, identified as Geeta, mixed some sedatives in Bhati’s dinner before the murder, police said, adding that the other suspect is yet to be identified.

Police said Geeta’s husband works at a private company and had left for work around 8pm on that night.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect had at several occasions threatened Bhati to transfer property to her and her children. “But Bhati was not willing to divide the property, following which she hatched a plan along with her friend,” he said.

Jashoda Bhati, wife of the deceased who filed a complaint, said she was fast asleep when her husband was murdered. “It was around 6.30am when my neighbours started knocking at the main gate that I woke up. It has never happened that I slept past 5am. As I got up, I saw blood dripping from my husband’s neck and raised an alarm,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jashoda said that she had lost her younger son last year and on Thursday it was his death anniversary and relatives had come to attend prayers. “We had dinner cooked by Geeta, my elder daughter-in-law, around 9.30pm and within minutes we slept. I don’t know what she mixed in our food that I gained consciousness only after the morning commotion,” she said.

The DCP said the prime suspect’s 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son saw her taking out a countrymade pistol from her almirah before the murder. “The daughter told her grandmother that her mother had hatched the plan with an uncle who often used to visit them when her father was away at work. She said that the uncle came at night and her mother packed a bag and fled with him after the murder. The minor also said that her mother had threatened to kill them if they revealed it to anyone,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A family member and two neighbours allegedly saw an associate of Geeta entering the house on the night of the incident, said police, adding that there were five members present in the house at the time of murder.

Police said the suspect had withdrawn ₹50,000 from her bank account to buy the weapon and for the last two months was planning to kill Bhati. “Both the children had heard several conversations between their mother and the co-suspect where they discussed plans to murder Bhati and to flee to other state to start a fresh life. We have taken the call detail records of the suspect,” said Kadiyan.

Police said the suspect might have mixed sleeping pills in the victim’s food before the murder. “We have also sent viscera samples to the forensic science laboratory,” said Kadiyan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case was registered against Geeta under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc with intent to commit an offence) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Ballabgarh City police station on Friday.