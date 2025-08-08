Woman shoots reel while sitting on speeding Thar’s roof on Delhi-Jaipur eway

GurugramA woman shot a reel while sitting on the roof of a speeding Mahindra Thar amid rain on the elevated section of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Udyog Vihar, police said on Thursday. The matter came to light on Thursday when the video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms. A screengrab from the video (HT)

Police said that the date of the incident is not ascertained yet, however, they have taken note of the registration number of the vehicle and registered an FIR against the woman and the driver under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including rash driving, endangering life and personal safety of others at DLF police station in Sector-29 on Thursday. Soon after, the Thar was seized from its owner living in the Gwal Pahadi area.

Investigators said that another commuter from his car had recorded the entire act which could have turned fatal at any moment as the Thar was speeding amid the rain with other vehicles also around it. The video showed the registration number of the Thar from which it was found that the vehicle was registered from Badshahpur sub-divisional magistrate office.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police said that they traced the car owner and seized the vehicles from his residence in Gwal Pahadi. “The owner was unaware of any such incident. His son drives the car but he was not at home when a police team reached there. The owner has been asked to produce his son before the police,” he said.

“In the video, the woman could be seen sitting on the roof with her legs hanging on the front windscreen. She was shooting reels and clicking pictures with a mobile phone while the entire traffic was on the move on the expressway,” said Kumar, adding they are trying to trace the woman and the driver.

This is the second such incident this week. On Sunday, a convoy of 22 cars led by a Mercedes-Benz SLC had blocked an intersection at Sector 108 for several minutes for shooting reels.

An FIR was later registered against the suspects at Rajendra Park police station on Monday and three of the suspects were arrested. However, main suspects including the three men standing on the sports car and two involved in shooting reels are yet to be arrested, said a police officer associated with the case.

The officer said that all other accused involved in blocking the intersection will be traced and arrested soon.