A woman along with her three children allegedly jumped into a well following a property dispute in Bihar’s Jamui district on Thursday evening, police said. Woman, three children jump into well in Bihar; two rescued

Local residents rushed to the spot on hearing cries and managed to rescue the woman and one of her children, while the other two children died, police said.

The incident occurred at Chhapardeeh village under Sono police station limits. The woman and the rescued child are undergoing treatment at Jamui district hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, police said.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Rubeshan Khatun, wife of Shamsher Ansari, who works in Surat, Gujarat. Police said preliminary information suggested a family dispute, though the woman’s father-in-law claimed that the victims accidentally slipped into the well.

The deceased children have been identified as a five-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

Station House Officer Dharmendra Kumar said the family had refused post-mortem examinations and that an unnatural death (UD) case had been registered. He added that the woman’s statement would be recorded after she regains consciousness.