Woman, two daughters die after consuming poison during police raid in Baghpat district

A case was registered against a sub-inspector and five others on Wednesday after a woman and her two daughters consumed poison during a police raid at their house in village Bachaud of district Baghpat on Tuesday evening fearing arrest. While the elder daughter, aged 19, had died on Wednesday, the mother and the younger daughter, 17, passed away on Thursday.

The woman belongs to the Luhar community, a backward caste, and her son had eloped with a dalit girl a fortnight ago and a raid was conducted to find the couple. The victims had been rushed to a hospital in Meerut.

The death of the woman and her two daughters sent a shock wave in the village. Angry villagers refused to perform the last rites of the elder girl on Wednesday, demanding that the cops and the girl’s brothers were booked for provoking the woman and her daughters to consume poison.

District magistrate of Bagpat Rajkamal Yadav and SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun rushed to the village and tried to pacify the villagers and perform the last rites. The angry villagers only agreed after a case was registered against the six persons, including sub-inspector Naresh Pal of Chaprauli police station and the two brothers of the eloped girl.

On Thursday, the woman and her 17-year-old second daughter also passed away during treatment. The villagers once again refused to perform last rites, demanding the arrest of the accused and an ex- Gratia of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the victim’s family.

DM and SP again managed to pacify the villagers and the last rites of the woman and her daughter were performed.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace. The woman’s son had eloped with a dalit girl a fortnight ago and police along with the girl’s brothers and family members were mounting pressure on the boy’s family to find out the couple’s whereabouts.

The Circle officer of Baraut area Yuvraj Singh said that a case has been registered against six persons, including SI Naresh Pal of Chaprauli police station and the girl’s two brothers for provoking the woman and her daughters to consume poison. “No one has been arrested yet,” Singh added.

Police had raided the house of the boy on Tuesday evening after they received a tip-off that the eloped couple had returned, but they didn’t find them.

Fearing arrest, the boy’s mother and his two sisters aged 19 and 17 had consumed poison. They were rushed to a local hospital and doctors referred them to a higher centre in Meerut.