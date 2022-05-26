Woman, two daughters die after consuming poison during police raid in Baghpat district
A case was registered against a sub-inspector and five others on Wednesday after a woman and her two daughters consumed poison during a police raid at their house in village Bachaud of district Baghpat on Tuesday evening fearing arrest. While the elder daughter, aged 19, had died on Wednesday, the mother and the younger daughter, 17, passed away on Thursday.
The woman belongs to the Luhar community, a backward caste, and her son had eloped with a dalit girl a fortnight ago and a raid was conducted to find the couple. The victims had been rushed to a hospital in Meerut.
The death of the woman and her two daughters sent a shock wave in the village. Angry villagers refused to perform the last rites of the elder girl on Wednesday, demanding that the cops and the girl’s brothers were booked for provoking the woman and her daughters to consume poison.
District magistrate of Bagpat Rajkamal Yadav and SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun rushed to the village and tried to pacify the villagers and perform the last rites. The angry villagers only agreed after a case was registered against the six persons, including sub-inspector Naresh Pal of Chaprauli police station and the two brothers of the eloped girl.
On Thursday, the woman and her 17-year-old second daughter also passed away during treatment. The villagers once again refused to perform last rites, demanding the arrest of the accused and an ex- Gratia of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the victim’s family.
DM and SP again managed to pacify the villagers and the last rites of the woman and her daughter were performed.
Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace. The woman’s son had eloped with a dalit girl a fortnight ago and police along with the girl’s brothers and family members were mounting pressure on the boy’s family to find out the couple’s whereabouts.
The Circle officer of Baraut area Yuvraj Singh said that a case has been registered against six persons, including SI Naresh Pal of Chaprauli police station and the girl’s two brothers for provoking the woman and her daughters to consume poison. “No one has been arrested yet,” Singh added.
Police had raided the house of the boy on Tuesday evening after they received a tip-off that the eloped couple had returned, but they didn’t find them.
Fearing arrest, the boy’s mother and his two sisters aged 19 and 17 had consumed poison. They were rushed to a local hospital and doctors referred them to a higher centre in Meerut.
-
CBI summons TMC legislator Saokat Molla in coal smuggling case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Saokat Molla, the Trinamool Congress legislator from Canning East in South 24 Parganas district on Friday for questioning in the coal smuggling case, officials aware of the development said. “This appears to be political vendetta. I have no knowledge of the alleged coal smuggling. There are no coal mines in South 24 Parganas,” he told reporters.
-
3 injured in fire due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur
Three people were injured after a fire broke out due to LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Chhattarpur area on Thursday. According to Delhi Fire Services, a fire call was received about a blast resulting in the collapse of a house at C Block, Phase 1 area of Rajpur in Chhattarpur area. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Three people were injured and have been rushed to the hospital.
-
Shanta Kumar lauds Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for sacking minister for graft
Veteran BJP leader and former union minister Shanta Kumar has lauded Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his “courageous action” of sacking health minister Vijay Singla for graft and sending him to jail. In a statement issued here, Kumar said that corruption was the biggest enemy of the country. Recalling an incident, Kumar said when the then BJP national president Bangaru Laxman was caught on camera taking a bribe, he had to step down.
-
Karvy Stock Broking CMD booked in cheating case
Mumbai The chairman and managing director of Karvy Stock Broking Limited has been booked for allegedly cheating a 69-year-old Malabar Hill resident to the tune of ₹1.13 crore. Earlier, on January 27, 2022, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested C Parthasarathy and CFO of Karvy, G Hari Krishna in a ₹2,000 crore Security Scam. According to the Worli police, the complaint has been lodged by a director of Ratnakar Impex Private Limited, Sunil Bhandari.
-
Prayagraj Mela Authority puts up boat price boards in Sangam area
The tourists coming to Sangam will not have to worry about being charged hefty rates for hiring boats from private boatmen. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has started the work of putting up rate boards at various places around Sangam specifying the charges of the boats for hire. The fare of a boat to travel from Qila Ghat to Sangam has been fixed at ₹60, informed Prayagraj Mela Authority, OSD, Sant Kumar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics