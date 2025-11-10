Woman’s body dragged at Prayagraj’s SRNH mortuary as cop watches, probe likely

In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral showing a man dragging the body of a woman wrapped in a sheet within the mortuary premises of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH), as a policeman looks on. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday afternoon inside the mortuary area. As per reports, on Sunday afternoon, the body of a 40-year-old woman was found on the Varanasi-Prayagraj railway tracks under Sarai Inayat police station area of Prayagraj. (FILE PHOTO)

As per reports, on Sunday afternoon, the body of a 40-year-old woman was found on the Varanasi-Prayagraj railway tracks under Sarai Inayat police station area of Prayagraj. Documents found near the body helped police identify her as a resident of the area.

Upon receiving information, police took the body into custody and informed the woman’s family members, though none of them arrived at the scene in time. In the presence of local residents, the police completed the panchnama, after which a constable transported the body to the mortuary at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH) in an auto-rickshaw for post-mortem.

Constable Shivakant, who had brought the body to the mortuary, stated that he handed it over to the mortuary staff before leaving the premises. “I don’t know what happened after that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Gupta, station house officer (SHO) of Sarai Inayat police station, stated that the woman had died by suicide after jumping in front of a train. He added that her body was sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Further, chief medical officer, Prayagraj Dr AK Tiwari said that he had not received any complaint about the body being dragged. He further said that if the family files a complaint, action will be taken against the mortuary staff who had indulged in such an inhuman act.

It may be mentioned that the Allahabad High Court had recently reprimanded SRN Hospital officials for its laxity in its functioning.