Woman’s body found in Pratapgarh, youth’s body in Kaushambi

Body of an unidentified woman aged around 25 years was found under a bridge at Haudeshwarnath Road under Hathigawa police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning.

Senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body had multiple injury marks and a red dupatta was tied around her neck. It is suspected that the woman was strangulated after being assaulted by unidentified miscreants.

The circle officer of Kunda Ajeet Kumar Singh said the body had injury marks and a dupatta was tied around her neck. Attempts were being made to identify the body. The exact circumstances of her death could be ascertained only after the autopsy, he added.

Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified youth aged around 35 years was found near Rohi bridge under the Kokhraj police station of the neighbouring Kaushambi district. It is suspected that both incidents may have some connection. The body was sent to a mortuary. The cops of the two districts were working in coordination to identify the bodies following which the cases will be cracked, police officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}