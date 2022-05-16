Woman’s body found in Pratapgarh, youth’s body in Kaushambi
Body of an unidentified woman aged around 25 years was found under a bridge at Haudeshwarnath Road under Hathigawa police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning.
Senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations.
The body had multiple injury marks and a red dupatta was tied around her neck. It is suspected that the woman was strangulated after being assaulted by unidentified miscreants.
The circle officer of Kunda Ajeet Kumar Singh said the body had injury marks and a dupatta was tied around her neck. Attempts were being made to identify the body. The exact circumstances of her death could be ascertained only after the autopsy, he added.
Meanwhile, the body of an unidentified youth aged around 35 years was found near Rohi bridge under the Kokhraj police station of the neighbouring Kaushambi district. It is suspected that both incidents may have some connection. The body was sent to a mortuary. The cops of the two districts were working in coordination to identify the bodies following which the cases will be cracked, police officials said.
CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds BMC over Covid-19 management
In a veiled jibe at political detractors, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the copies of the book, 'Iqbal Singh Chahal-Covid Warrior' on the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the pandemic must be sent to certain people. The chief minister also expressed pride over the work done by BMC officials and workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
City folk seek water parks to beat the heat
As the mercury steadily climbs thermometers and the MeT office issues heat wave warnings, Lucknowites are seeking respite at water parks in the city. With the state government lifting restrictions on swimming pools and waterparks, it has now become the most preferred hangout for city folk. Even though there are more than 18 water parks in Lucknow, most are seeing an increase in the number of daily visitors.
PMPML suspends e-bus service at Sinhagad fort
Pune The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has suspended its e-bus service at Sinhagad fort from Tuesday. Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on Friday, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section. While no one was injured, the railing was damaged in the accident.
207 bodies lying unclaimed in 10 mortuaries since Feb 2021
Mumbai On February 17, Parmeshwar Kotake allegedly killed his 30-year-old neighbour in Dahisar's Shankarwadi. Three months on, the man's body lies unclaimed in the mortuary in Bhagwati hospital. There are at least 207 bodies lying unclaimed in the 10 mortuaries of civic and police surgeon-run hospitals across Mumbai, such as KEM, Sir JJ, St George hospitals among others. “The body can be disposed only after all these procedures are completed,” Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Zone 12) said.
TMC MLA Paresh Paul summoned by CBI in probe into Bengal BJP worker’s murder
The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Trinamool Congress lawmaker Paresh Paul in connection with the investigation of murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on May 2, 2021 soon after the TMC government returned to power. Paul has been told to appear before CBI officials for questioning at its city office on Wednesday. Paul hasn't commented on CBI decision. But Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the move was “nothing but political vendetta”.
