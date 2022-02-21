Woman’s body stuffed in sack found in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: The body of a 22-year-old unidentified woman was found from a well at Polo Ground under Civil Lines police station here on Sunday evening. The body was stuffed in a sack which was stitched and sealed, said police officials.

The police suspected that the woman was first killed and then dumped into the well to cover up the crime.

According to reports, residents of the area were suspicious when they experienced foul smell emanating from the well on Sunday afternoon. Civil Lines police reached to the spot and carried out investigations. Fire department was informed and the woman’s body was pulled out from the well.

Station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines, Virendra Singh, said, “The woman appears to be aged around 22 to 25. The body was in a decomposing state suggesting that it was thrown in the well some days back. The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact circumstances of the woman’s death, and efforts are being made to identify her. A heart shape and name of some Ravi were found tattooed on one of her arms.”

