Women entrepreneurs take centre stage at ‘Swawlambini’ showcase event

Pune: Models walked down the runway with an eclectic mix of a designer collection of western and traditional wear styled contemporarily by ‘Swawlambini’ women entrepreneurs at the Women Entrepreneurs Meet 2021 -Live Your Dream With Pride - held at the Sheraton Grand on Bund Garden road last week
By Salil Urunkar
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 08:27 PM IST
With a mission to showcase and extend visibility to small and medium business women entrepreneurs vide the physical platform through which they can reach out to encourage thousands of female SME entrepreneurs across the country, to truly be recognised for their independent work, Swawlambini is now set with its pilot venture.

Women entrepreneurs from various segments like interior designers, fashion designers, beauty, and jewellery sectors participated in the event.

Himali Navnath Kamble, corporator at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Anita Sanas, past chair at FICCI Ladies and founder of Healing Touch; and Trishla Rana, social sctivist were guests of honour at the event.

Rommal Surana, founder, Nanha Gyan Foundation; Shraddha Kulkarni and Deepanshi Nandi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh State President, WICCI; Bobby Karnani, founder, VNWC were special guests.

Swawlambini founders Pranali Vardam, Preeti Yadav and Prachi Pawar felicitated the guests on the occasion.

The show was inaugurated with the display of a saree collection by the Late Deepti Sharma (Adima by Deepti). Pallavi Waghmode (Rama’s Collection), Divya Chawla (DC), Binita Sen (Binita Sen Weaves) also showcased their works during the event.

Says Divya Chawla, “I have done my designing course from Pune and then I moved to Mumbai to get some experience. I was always fascinated with the fashion world. I have a store at Market Yard. I would like to thank Swawlambini for supporting me.”

Ashwini Kurhade (interior designer), Shweta Acharya (beautician), Shilpa Chavan (chef and social worker), Dr (Maj) Preeti Kaushik, Akumla Bakshi (Denevo image consultants) also participated in the event.

Encouraging women entrepreneurs, Anita Sanas said, “We as women are always given roles of a daughter, sister, mother, wife, by society. What about the role that we attain for ourselves? We have to do something to show our own individuality, to show who we are. That’s where entrepreneurship comes in and it’s a chance to prove ourselves and that we have a separate identity.”

Himani Kamble said, “Working as a woman can be difficult in a world in which you are new. We tend to not show our hardships, emotions and what we are going through. But while achieving the milestones, we may have a shortage of platforms where we are appreciated for our success and hardships. This is why initiatives like Swawlambini are important especially for women entrepreneurs.”

Dr Priya Parekh (Beautyesthetics), Chandukaka Saraf and Sons, Lakme Kharadi and Neha Verma Madan were support partners for the event. The event was organised by Craft Your Wishes.

