Wooden replica of KV Corridor a hit among tourists

Wooden model of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor also known as Kashi Vishwanath Dham is in high demand, wooden toy makers of Varanasi said.

These toy makers Bihari Lal Aggarwal and Amar Agarwal said that after the inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, its wooden model has become the first choice of tourists visiting Varanasi.

Besides tourists, wooden model of KV Corridor is in high demand among corporate houses, said Aggarwal. “KV corridor inauguration has been like a blessing for us,” he said.

“The demand for the KV Corridor model made by craftsmen or wooden toy makers in Varanasi has been increasing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also made an appeal to the people to be vocal for local,” said deputy director industries Virendra Kumar.

“Their appeal to buy the products made by traditional craftsmen had also added to the sale of geographical indication (GI) tagged wooden toys. Now, wooden toy industry was generating employment opportunities for the people,” he added.