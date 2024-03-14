Work on Dwarka e-way service roads to start by March end

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has said that work on the construction of service roads on both sides of the newly-built Dwarka expressway will begin by the end of this month. The GMDA, which will be building these roads said that the contractor is mobilising resources on the site and work will start soon. The GMDA has also identified land which will be acquired for the construction of service roads along the 3.36 km long CPR, which is part of the Dwarka expressway. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The authority, meanwhile, has also identified land which will be acquired for the construction of service roads along the 3.36 km long CPR, which is part of the Dwarka expressway. A key project of the Haryana government, the Global City, will also get access to the Dwarka expressway through the service road along CPR. A number of residential and commercial projects along this road will get proper access to the expressway once the service roads are built on this stretch.

GMDA chief engineer, Arun Dhankhar, said that after getting approval from the state government, the tender for construction of 15.30 km of service roads has been allotted. “The construction work will start by the end of this month as the project is large and it takes some time for the contractor to mobilise men and material. The road will be built along Sector 81 to 115 at a cost of around ₹99 crore. Drains and a green belt will also be developed along the road,” he said.

The issue of construction of service roads along the expressway was also raised by NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav in February this year, when he asked the state government to expedite construction of the service roads.

Apart from the service roads on this stretch, the GMDA said that it has identified 8.02 acres of land along the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) which needs to be acquired for construction of service lanes. The authority said that they will soon share the details with NHAI for further action on the matter.

“The land details have been obtained and around 8.02 acres of land is needed in village Sihi, Harsaru and Narsinghpur. Some of the land has already been acquired but some more needs to be bought. The exercise was carried out after the matter was raised by HSIIDC, which needs access to the Dwarka expressway for its Global City project through the service roads,” said a senior GMDA official.

According to authority officials, 12 metre wide roads will be constructed on both sides of the 3.6 km long CPR.