Work on to ensure better facilities during Antargrahi Yatra in Kashi: UP minister
Work on to ensure better facilities during Antargrahi Yatra in Kashi: UP minister

He said quick response code signage, construction of smooth pathways, art work on walls portraying story of the nearby temples, installation of solar lights were some of the works to be done on the yatra route.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh (UP) tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari on Wednesday laid the foundation of development works for ensuring better facilities for pilgrims and tourists during the Antargrahi yatra.

He said quick response code (QR code) signage, construction of smooth pathways, art work on walls portraying story of the nearby temples, installation of solar lights and other works will be done on the yatra route covering Vishweshwar Khand and Omkareshwar Khand in Kashi.

Antargrahi yatra is a pilgrimage undertaken by many in Kashi. As part of this, the pilgrims get to visit many temples.

The minister also inaugurated other development works including temple stairs, lighting and shed at the Omkareshwar temple and instructed officials to complete the tourism development works in time.

Region tourism officer Keertiman Srivastava said that 116.73 lakh and 128.24 lakh have been approved for tourism development in Shri Vishweshwar Khand and Omkareshwar Khand.

Srivastava said that after completion of these works, the pilgrims/tourists would be able to do the yatra comfortably. “QR codes would be marked on all the signage so that the visitors/tourists can scan the QR code and get information about the entire Antargrahi yatra journey,” he said.

Thursday, December 30, 2021
