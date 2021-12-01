World AIDS Day: Around 70,000 HIV infected people in Uttar Pradesh, as per UPSACS estimate

LUCKNOW: Approximately 70,000 people are infected with HIV in Uttar Pradesh but they are unaware of their infection status, according to an estimate of the Uttar Pradesh State Aids Control Society (UPSACS).

The estimated population of PLHIV (people living with HIV) in the state is 1.60 lakh and only 93,000 of them are currently registered with the UPSACS and getting treatment.

“We are working to identify the remaining about 69,000 people quickly so that they can also get treatment facility. Avoiding unsafe sex is the key factor to avoid HIV infection and we are making effort to ensure that all must know this,” said Dr Preeti Pathak, in-charge ICTC (integrated counselling and testing centres) at Uttar Pradesh State AIDS Control Society.

She said, “Estimated PLHIV population is taken out every alternate year by the National AIDS Control Organisation for each state. The matrix spectrum is used to come to the conclusion regarding the estimated PLHIV population.”

Doctors said, using protection, particularly when you are not aware of HIV status of the other person, is only way to avoid HIV infection.

“Use of protection such as condom saves one from sexually transmitted disease. Condoms are 98% effective in protection against most sexually transmitted infections,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

“HIV spreads mostly from the high-risk groups such as sex workers or men having sex with men. We are consistently focusing upon such high-risk groups,” said Dr Preeti.

According to the National Family Health Survey (5th round), there are 466 ICTCs in Uttar Pradesh where a person can get counselling and test facility for HIV, of his own free will or as advised by a medical provider. The 93,000 PLHIV are already getting medicines from 50 ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centres in the state.

The report of the 5th round of the health survey also suggests the need for increased focus upon HIV awareness. It says 13.1% women between the age of 15 and 49 years while 22.1% men in same age group have comprehensive knowledge about HIV/AIDS in UP.

Significantly, 64.6% women know consistent use of condom can reduce the chance of getting HIV AIDS while 78.2% men in the age group of 15 and 49 years also know this, the report says.