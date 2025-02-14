World astonished by grandeur of Mahakumbh: Shankaracharya

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidhushekhara Bharati Sannidhanam of Sringeri Sharada Peeth on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for their unwavering dedication to the nation and Dharma. Jagatguru Shankaracharya Vidhushekhara blessed CM Yogi and addressed gathering at Digvijayanath auditorium at Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

Their commitment is clearly reflected in their actions, he stated, addressing a gathering at the Digvijaynath auditorium in the Gorakhnath temple complex late on Wednesday night.

The Shankaracharya said the world is astonished by the grandeur and flawless organisation of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. He urged other nations to learn from India’s exemplary management of such large-scale spiritual events.

The Shankaracharya arrived in Gorakhpur on Tuesday evening as part of his Vijay Yatra. He emphasised that when a Sanatan devotee and ascetic assumes leadership, a significant transformation follows—something evident in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

He underlined the equal importance of both religion and the nation, asserting that they together contribute to societal, national, and global welfare.

Blessing CM Yogi, Shankaracharya prayed for his continued success. He also cautioned the public against self-proclaimed intellectuals, urging people to stay vigilant against baseless claims. He used an analogy, stating, “A blind person cannot guide others who are also blind.”

The Shankaracharya observed that despite technological advancements and material comforts, true happiness remains elusive due to the lack of spiritual discipline. He urged people to prioritise spiritual knowledge and ethical upbringing.

Before concluding the session, Shankaracharya blessed the students and teachers of Shri Gorakhnath Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, presenting them with books on Adi Shankaracharya’s life and teachings, along with idols and sacred garments.

The event was attended by Gorakhnath temple’s head priest Yogi Kamalnath, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University vice chancellor Prof Poonam Tandon, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University vice chancellor Prof Surinder Singh, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology vice chancellor Prof. J.P. Saini, MLAs Rajesh Tripathi, Mahendra Pal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Dr Vimlesh Paswan, and several other public representatives, educationists, and dignitaries.