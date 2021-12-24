Wrestler gunned down in Maharashtra’s Khed

A 38-year-old wrestler was shot dead at a busy chowk in Shel Pimpalgaon in Khed taluka in Maharashtra on Thursday night, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Nagesh Subhash Karale, a resident of Shel Pimpalgaon and investigation is on to nab the accused, Pimpri Chinchwad Police said.

According to the Chakan police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, the incident took place near Milind Beer Shop in Shel Pimpalgaon around 9.05 pm on Thursday.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage shows that as soon as Karale sat in his four-wheeler, the assailants reached there in a car and pump a hail of bullets from all directions.

Karale was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to a private hospital in Chakan where doctors declared him dead. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and teams were formed to trace the attackers. PCMC commissionerate has issued an alert to all the police stations to carry out nakabandi to nab the assailants.