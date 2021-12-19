Yogi reviews preparations for PM’s Prayagraj visit

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Sangam city on Saturday evening along with senior ministers of his cabinet and reviewed preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city, on December 21.

After arriving at the Prayagraj airport in the evening, the CM, accompanied by the ministers of his cabinet, proceeded to the Parade Ground of Sangam area. Climbing on the main stage, from where the PM will address a public meeting, the CM inquired about the preparations being made by the district administration for the event.

The CM was at the venue along with BJP Member of Parliament from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, cabinet minister and MLA from Allahabad West, Sidharth Nath Singh, minister of civil aviation Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, among others, while the district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri updated him about the preparations. The CM carefully studied the blueprint prepared by the administration and inquired about all the details regarding the arrangements made for the successful organising of the event.

The CM then arrived at Sangam and performed the Ganga aarti. He also visited the Bade Hanuman temple in the Sangam area and performed aarti of the deity.

The CM later held an informal meeting with officials of the district administration, especially those associated with organising the Magh Mela-2022. He inquired about the facilities that would be provided by the mela authorities to devotees, Kalpwasis and the seers and instructed officials to follow all the protocol laid down under Covid-19 guidelines.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit Sangam City on December 21 and distribute certificates to 2.5 lakh women beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes, including members of self-help groups (SHGs) at the function set to be held at Parade Ground.