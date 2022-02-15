Young cop donates blood, helps saves life of poor patient

A young police constable saved the life of an elderly woman by donating blood after he learned about her serious condition through a social media site. The constable’s selfless act is being widely appreciated and has motivated others to donate blood to poor patients in need.

A large number of police personnel are now regularly coming forward to help poor patients in need of blood which has helped in bridging the gap between the force and common people. Moreover, it has helped improve the image of the police among people.

Hailing from Mathura district, Tejpal Singh is posted as constable at the trans-Ganga Sarai Inayat police station. Singh is also a bodybuilder has also won a body-building competition during his posting at Sarai Inayat police station.

Singh said that on Saturday he saw on Facebook that a woman named Shanti Devi was in serious condition and was in need of blood urgently but her family members had failed to find someone who could donate blood to her. Singh called on the mobile number mentioned in the message and spoke to the elderly woman’s kin.

They told him that Shanti Devi was admitted to a private hospital in Prayagraj city. Singh reached the hospital the same evening after completing his duty and met Shanti Devi’s kin. Singh immediately donated a unit of blood to the woman which helped doctors save her life. Singh also assured the kin of the woman of assistance if they are in need.

Singh , who has donated blood to poor patients earlier too, said that besides helping people, as a policeman, it was his duty to save the life of patients too by donating blood. There are many patients who suffer and even die because their kin fail to arrange blood for them on time, he added.