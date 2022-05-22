Youth arrested for raping girl, forced religious conversion
Kydganj police arrested a youth for allegedly sexually exploiting a girl and marrying her after forcing her to convert to another religion on Saturday night. On the complaint of the victim, an FIR was lodged against the youth for rape, POCSO Act, issuing threats, fraud and prohibition of unlawful religious conversion act, police said.
According to reports, accused lured the minor daughter of a teacher living in the Kydganj area, who hails from Mau in Ghazipur district. It is alleged that Mohd Shahid of Mau lured the minor daughter of the woman around five years back. Shahid married the girl after forcing her to convert to his religion in 2017 and then sexually exploited her.
As per the complaint of the victim, she recently realised that she was duped by the accused and raised an objection against her exploitation. However, Shahid threatened to make her videos viral on social media. The girl then approached the police and gave a complaint. SP city Dinesh Kumar Singh said Shahid was arrested on Saturday and sent to jail.
