Home / Cities / Others / Youth found murdered in Pratapgarh
others

Youth found murdered in Pratapgarh

The youth had gone to attend a function on Tuesday evening. His kin launched a search when he did not return till late night
(Pic for representation)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The body of a 25-year-old youth with deep injury marks was found in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning. The youth, identified as Salman Khan, a resident of Gadauri Khurd village, had left home on Tuesday evening to attend a function at Veerapur.

His kin launched a search when he did not return till late in the night.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examinations and further investigations were on into the incident, police said.

On Wednesday morning, locals at Narsinghgarh village spotted the body of a youth in the fields close to the main road and informed police. A bike was also found close to the body. The police traced the youth’s address through registration number of the bike and identified the deceased as Salman Khan. His kin also reached the spot and identified the body.

ASP East Surendra Pratap Singh said the body had injury marks inflicted with some sharp-edged weapon. All angles including that of any love affair behind the murder are being probed, he added.

