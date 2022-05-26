Youth found murdered in Pratapgarh
The body of a 25-year-old youth with deep injury marks was found in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning. The youth, identified as Salman Khan, a resident of Gadauri Khurd village, had left home on Tuesday evening to attend a function at Veerapur.
His kin launched a search when he did not return till late in the night.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examinations and further investigations were on into the incident, police said.
On Wednesday morning, locals at Narsinghgarh village spotted the body of a youth in the fields close to the main road and informed police. A bike was also found close to the body. The police traced the youth’s address through registration number of the bike and identified the deceased as Salman Khan. His kin also reached the spot and identified the body.
ASP East Surendra Pratap Singh said the body had injury marks inflicted with some sharp-edged weapon. All angles including that of any love affair behind the murder are being probed, he added.
-
Process begins for recruitment of 917 asst profs in 321 govt-aided degree colleges
Process to kick-start new recruitment drive for assistant professors in 321 government-aided degree colleges of the state has begun in earnest. The Directorate of Higher Education, UP has sent a notification of 917 posts of assistant professors of 37 subjects lying vacant in these institutions to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission. If all goes as per plan, online applications could be invited in July.
-
12 teachers injured in car-trax collision in Fazilka
Twelve teachers were injured, including four critically, after a vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Fazilka district on Wednesday. As per information, 12 government teachers belonging to different areas of the district but posted at various places in Taran Taran were returning back to their homes in a tempo trax. Eight teachers with minor injuries have been admitted to local civil hospital.
-
Haalchal Dasta to be now known as Jan Samvad Dasta
The name of the initiative Haalchal Dasta, started by SSP Ajay Kumar, has now been changed to Jan Samvad Dasta as it gains much popularity among people from all walks of life and is getting massive response. Established by SSP Ajay Kumar, the Haalchal Dasta also proved helpful in ensuring peaceful polls.
-
Two killed as van overturns, goes up in flames on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
A man and a woman died and four people were injured when a van overturned and caught fire on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Masuri on Wednesday, police said, adding that according to their preliminary investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid ramming a scooty. According to the police, the incident took place near Noorpur under the jurisdiction of the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad.
-
Housing prices spike in 8 cities; Delhi-NCR tops list
Delhi and the National Capital Region saw the highest year-on-year surge in housing prices among eight Indian metro cities in 2021-22, as prices in Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region largely remained stable, showed a report released by industry body Credai on Tuesday. According to the study, average housing prices across the country rose 4%, while the number in Delhi-NCR was nearly triple, at 11.3%. Prices in Bengaluru and MMR increased only 1%.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics