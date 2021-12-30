Youth remind residents of importance of Constitution through street plays, songs

Young artistes from Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai have come together to explain the importance of the Constitution of India through street plays and other folk forms like Powada and songs.

Since the last one week, youngsters have been performing at various locations. They believe that to make better citizens of the country, one must know the Indian Constitution. They would continue this for another month and would also perform at various locations on the New Year’s eve.

Seven group members in the age group of 25-30 years of Yug Kranti Sanskrutik Yuva Manch and Udan Shahiri Jalsa decided to start this initiative recently and after performing at least two places, they received appreciation and have also been invited to perform in different villages, cities and societies.

While most youngsters all over the city are gearing up for New Year celebrations, this group is creating awareness amongst the people about their basic rights mentioned in the Constitution.

Akash Pawar, a 28-year-old writer by profession, currently enrolled for Law, said, “We, as a people of this country, are literally ignoring what is being written in the Constitution for our betterment and good governance. But, due to lack of interest in knowing it, we are lagging behind. We don’t pay attention to things like whether those who are taking decisions on our behalf are fairly representing us or not, what our duties as a resident of the country are, etc. Therefore, to encourage youngsters and also in keeping touch with our authentic culture, we decided to start workshops to learn our Constitution.

“As a lyricist, I and other group members who are artistes and law students, came together to frame songs to entertain people and also provide information. People liked them so much that many of them have invited us to different places to perform and also conduct workshops on the subject.”

The group will start the New Year by entertaining and educating people about the same. Sharmila Joshi, a resident of Kalyan, said, “I attended the programme with my children and I feel that it is really important to reach out to people in such a manner because my children remembered some of the lines from the songs that give information about the names of our Constitution makers and the basic rights of the people of India.”