 Youth with suspected links to Bangladesh terror outfit arrested from West Bengal
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Youth with suspected links to Bangladesh terror outfit arrested from West Bengal

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2024 05:07 PM IST

The West Bengal police’s Special Task Force said the accused Md Habibullah was heading a module named Shahadat of the Ansar Al Islam, a banned terror outfit which has links with the Al-Qaeda

The West Bengal police’s Special Task Force (STF) have arrested a youth with suspected link to Ansar Al Islam, a banned terror outfit in Bangladesh, from Kanksa in West Burdwan district, officials said.

Police said that the accused Md Habibullah is a second-year college student of Computer Science. (Representative Image)
Police said that the accused Md Habibullah is a second-year college student of Computer Science. (Representative Image)

Sleuths, after preliminary investigations, said that the accused Md Habibullah was heading a module named Shahadat of the Ansar Al Islam. The banned terror outfit Ansar Al Islam has links with the Al-Qaeda.

“One person has been arrested for having suspected links to a militant outfit. A few others were detained for questioning. Investigation is going on,” said an officer.

In May this year, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the anti-terrorism unit of Bangladesh police, arrested three members of Ansar al-Islam’s newly formed group Shahadat from Dhaka. Later two more members of the outfit were arrested from Bangladesh.

Habibullash’s name cropped up during their interrogation. Being the “amir” (commander) of the Shahadat module, he was trying to spread the tentacles in West Bengal.

Police said that Habibullah is a second-year college student of Computer Science. Cops have seized his laptop and mobile phone.

Other Cities
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
