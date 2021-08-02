Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zika ground zero: 49 samples sent to NIV for testing on Monday

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 10:18 PM IST
PUNE In an ongoing survey in and around the village of Belasar, ground zero for the Zika virus in the state, the district administration has continued with its survey to monitor and test those most vulnerable to the Zika virus, and also those with symptoms. On Sunday, the administration sent 20 samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing, which doubled on Monday to 49 more samples.

Since the first Zika virus case was reported from Belasar village of Purandar taluka on Sunday, the health officials and administration have been working on a war footing to detect and test everyone in the village and also everyone from the neighbouring villages that fall within a five-km radius of Belasar.

On Monday, over 49 blood smear samples were collected for testing and sent to the NIV. Of these 49, two include those with fever, eight pregnant women, 13 high-risk contacts and 25 migrant workers. A total of 15 teams surveyed 3,430 people in six villages that fall within the 5-km radius.

Amar Mande, Block Development Officer of Purandar taluka said, “As of now we have restricted the movement of outsiders into the villages, however, being the sowing season villagers do go to nearby fields for agriculture. The surveillance work which was going on will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.”

A central team consisting of three experts has been sent to the village which includes a public health expert from the office of Regional Director, Pune, a gynaecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi. This team will work closely with the state health department, take stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union Health Ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented. The team may also recommend public health interventions for the management of Zika virus cases in the state

