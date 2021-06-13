ZP reserves June 14 to only vaccinate specially abled in rural Pune

PUNE In a bid to ensure all rural residents are vaccinated against Covid-19, the Zilla Parishad has decided to reserve June 14, Monday, to vaccinate only the specially abled.

If needed, these beneficiaries will be taken to vaccination centre via ZP ambulances.

Vaccination for all others will be shut for the day. This comes as a follow-up to the central government’s orders.

The special drive for the specially abled will also facilitate Covid-19 vaccination for the mentally challenged and also those who are bed-ridden and cannot come to the centres.

The Zilla Parishad has identified 28,772 specially abled residents in the rural areas of the district who will be prioritised for vaccination. Both, first and second doses will be given at the centres.

The district collector has issued a letter to the taluka health officers stating that those who are unable to reach the centres, should be driven in on primary health centre ambulances and fuel expenses will be paid for by the gram panchayat. To prioritise vaccination for the specially abled the CoWin slot booking for those aged between 18-45 was closed on Sunday.

As per the collector’s order, vaccination all specially abled in the rural areas should be vaccinated on Monday.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer, said, “To ensure that every specially abled person is vaccinated, we will carry out the special drive. Also, if any person is not able to come to the centre we will either make arrangements, or designate a team which will go door to door and vaccinate such people.”