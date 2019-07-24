Out of 3098 complaints received by HRERA in two years, only 1251 got resolved

Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of the state’s real estate regulatory body has resolved less than 50% of the complaints it has received since its inception two years ago, a response to a Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed.Of the 3,098 complaints it received from homebuyers, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurugram, has been able to resolve 1,251.

The authority was established on July 28, 2017, and the number of complaints received by it are as of July 11 this year. A majority of homebuyers who approached HRERA complained about delays in delivery of their projects, lack of work at the site, failure to deliver according to the builder-buyer agreements, and refusal by developers to pay penalties to the buyers, the authority said.

Aseem Takyar, a Gurugram-based activist, who filed the RTI said he had come across several who are unsatisfied with the authority’s decisions and complained of multiple delays. “A buyer who had bought a flat in Sector 56 from a private developer had filed a complaint with the authority to seek compensation due to delay in delivery. But the authority ruled against him saying that his agreement with builder was infructuous,” Takyar said, adding that the rate of complaint disposal was also low.

Buyers who have complained to the HRERA also said the authority had not been able to get its decisions implemented on the ground. “Notices are issued, orders are given, meetings are held, but nothing concrete comes of it. We have been fighting for the completion of our housing project for the past year, but nothing has happened,” said Arun Bansal, a homebuyer who had lodged a complaint with the authority.

Homebuyers said they were better off when these matters were under the charge of the Department of Town and Country Planning, as it was the licensing authority and was overseen by a political authority. “Right now, the system has become too complicated,” said Bansal, whose buyers’ association has protested twice at the authority office.

Pratap Singh, secretary, HRERA, Gurugram, when asked about the delay in complaint resolutions, said the nature of issues raised by buyers was such that it took time for these to be closed. “The sums involved are large and the issues very technical, and these require multiple discussions, fact-checks and a number of meetings are required. This consumes time, but we have resolved over 1,100 complaints,” Singh said.

He added that the rest of the complaints are in the online system and in various phases of resolution.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 22:20 IST