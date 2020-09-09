e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Over 1k fined for Covid norm violations so far: NDMC

Over 1k fined for Covid norm violations so far: NDMC

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said it has issued over 1,000 fines for violations of Covid-19 norms, including for not wearing face masks and spitting in public places over the past two months.

The civic body, which administers the Lutyens’ Delhi area, has been running a drive against Covid-19 norm violations under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“We have issued 991 fines for not wearing face masks, and 17 for spitting in public places between July 2 and till date. An enforcement team is on the ground to keep a vigil in public parks, markets and roadsides,” an NDMC spokesperson said.

The civic body on Wednesday also conducted an awareness drive in Nehru Park and Lodhi Garden along with the help of the Delhi Police on the precautions to be taken when stepping out.

top news
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In