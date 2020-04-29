e-paper
Home / Cities / Over 3,000 students in Punjab register for webinar to learn interview skills

Over 3,000 students in Punjab register for webinar to learn interview skills

3,091 college students, both graduates and post graduates, have registered for the ‘How to face virtual interview’ webinar that is scheduled for April 30

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
In Ludhiana district, around 400 students have registered for the webinar.
         

Even though the movement of individuals has been restricted due to the curfew imposed by the government, people have never been so active in the virtual world. They are learning new skills, connecting with their loved ones and preparing for online interviews so that they can land their dream job.

In Punjab, as many as 3,091 college students, both graduates and post graduates, have registered themselves for the ‘How to face virtual interview’ webinar that is scheduled for April 30. It is being conducted by speakers from Infosys Private Limited and the webinar will be live for an hour from 3pm on Thursday.

It is being organised by National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) under the Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgaar and Karobaar Mission (PGGRKM).

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the strategy of companies has shifted from conducting in-person interviews to virtual platforms. To help the students prepare for virtual jobs interviews while staying safe at home, the state government had made the registration free. The webinar will definitely help the college students, who are aspiring to join reputed companies, crack the virtual interviews,” said Navdeep Singh, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) of District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE).

He said, “In Ludhiana district, around 400 students have registered themselves for the webinar.”

“I had intimated all the colleges in the district regarding the event and requested them to tell their students about this event,” he said.

Explaining the important points for virtual interviews, Nidhi Singhi, career counsellor with the DBEE, said, “Check the internet connectivity speed beforehand and make sure that the camera is functioning properly.”

“One should never make the mistake of taking virtual interviews casually. In fact, more attentiveness is required since we are connecting with another person virtually and that can easily get obstructed due to different technical glitches. Similarly, the room where one appears for the interview should have proper lighting. One needs to be dressed formally, sit straight and speak clearly. Doing proper research about the company and field of work is always important, whether it’s a virtual or a one-to-one interview,” she added.

