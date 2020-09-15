Over 36,000 RTE seats remain vacant in the state

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:08 IST

Pune: The Right to Education (RTE) admissions are still on in the state and Tuesday (September 15) was the last day to complete the admission procedure for students selected for this year’s admissions.

One of the reasons behind parents unable to complete the admission process was the arrangement and submission of necessary documents in time due to the lockdown and other issues during the Covid period.

As on September 15, out of the total 100,926 seats selected for the RTE admissions, 64,311 students have confirmed the admission. While 36,615 students have been unable to complete the admission process and so their admissions were not confirmed.

The RTE admission process was delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 9,331 RTE registered schools in the state for this year, 115,460 RTE vacancies were available. For this, 291,368 applications were received and 100,926 students were selected.

In Pune district, at the 972 RTE registered schools for this year, 16,949 RTE vacancies were available. A total of 62,919 applications were received and 16,617 students were selected. As on September 15, 10,419 students have confirmed the admission.

“We have got the RTE selection for my son in Class 1, but as we were unable to get all the necessary documents, still the admission procedure is not completed. The authorities should extend the deadline by at least a month so that parents who are unable to get necessary documents can do so. With many schools yet to open citing coronavirus restrictions, we are unable to contact the school administration and cite our case.” said Ramesh Jadhav, a parent.