Over 8,000 North MCD teachers, unpaid since May, threaten strike from Aug 16

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:39 IST

New Delhi: Over 8,000 teachers of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who said they have not received their salaries since May, have threatened to go on strike from August 16 if they are not paid.

The teachers’ association said they were yet to receive salaries for May, June and July and on Saturday sent a letter to the north corporation’s mayor and education department, giving them a “15 day-ultimatum”.

The civic agency said they were facing losses of around ₹200 crore due to the lockdown, but are working to find a solution to pay the teachers within 10 days.

The north corporation employs around 8,500 teachers across 714 of its primary schools.

Ramniwas Solanki, general secretary, MCD Teachers Association —an umbrella body of all teachers’ association under the city’s civic bodies — said that though schools are shut for students, teachers are taking classes online and have also been distributing books and study material to students.

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash said the already cash-strapped civic body’s troubles were exacerbated due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which he said severely hurt their earnings.

Property tax, parking contracts, advertisements, stamp duty are among the body’s main sources of revenue.

“Our earnings have been affected drastically due to the pandemic. We are facing a loss of around ₹200 crore in the first two quarters of this financial year, so paying our employees has become tough. We are in contact with our teachers and have assured them to pay their salaries in next 10 days,” the mayor said.

Solanki added that the admissions process has started, and warned work on that front would be affected if they go on strike.

“We have been working without salaries for three months. The last salary we got was of April. For teachers, survival has become tough especially during the pandemic. We have today written a letter to the mayor and to concerned authorities in the education department to pay our pending salaries. We have given 15 days ultimatum to the corporation, so if they do not clear our dues we will stage an indefinite strike from August 16,” Solanki said.

He said that in June, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) directed the North corporation to release teachers’ salaries at the earliest, after which they were paid their April remuneration last month.

Till June-end, teachers were engaged in distributing dry rations and cooked food, in the wake of the lockdown. While the food distribution has stopped, they are now taking online classes and are also sending students recorded audio and video lectures on WhatsApp.

Kuldeep Khatri, president, Shikshak Nyaya Manch Nagar Nigam, a teachers’ union, said the situation of North civic body school teachers has taken a turn for the worse, with many now forced to take loans to manage their expenses.

“Things have come to such a pass that we are not able to take care of our families. It has become a perennial problem, and the civic body should come up with a permanent solution,” Khatri said.