Paan stall owner held for killing staffer

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 04:03 IST

The Kalyan crime branch on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old paan shop owner for allegedly murdering his employee on August 21 on the suspicion that the victim stole money from his stall.

The paan shop is located on the Manpada Road in Dombivli. The victim Surij Pal, 18, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and had come to Dombivli seeking employment. He worked for the accused, Sunil Patel,along with two more employees, who are also allegedly involved in the murder.

On August 21 between 2pm and 3.30pm, an argument broke out between Patel and Pal at the paan shop. Patel accused Pal of stealing money from the shop. During the argument Pal was assaulted with wooden sticks, gas pipe and belt and his head was also smashed to the floor and wall, leading to his death. To destroy the evidences, Patel along with the two other workers covered Pal’s body in a sack and carried it to the nearby lake and dumped into it.

The crime came to limelight after police naik Rajendra Khilare of Kalyan crime branch unit 3 realised that Pal was absent at the shop from some days. He then began inquiring about Pal with his sources in the area.

“I always saw Pal in the shop or the nearby areas. But as he was missing from the past few days, I enquired to others about him. Someone claimed that he was not well, so I offered to help as he was poor. However, when he could not be traced, I got suspicious and informed my seniors,” said Khilare.

The crime branch then started investigating the case after Khilare’s report.

Senior inspector Sanju John from crime branch, unit 3, said, “Some informers told us about the fight. So we searched for the paan stall owner and nabbed him from at Pandurang Vaze compound, Manpada, and interrogated him. During the questioning, he revealed that with the help of his other labourers, he killed Pal.”

The crime branch is now searching for the other two accused. Patel will be produced before the Kalyan court on Friday. A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered with the Manpada police station on Thursday.

“After the revelations by Patel, the crime branch team searched the lake and found the sack with Pal’s body. The body was sent to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan for post-mortem,” added John.

Kalyan deputy commissioner of police Vivek Pansare said, “Even though the crime took place a week ago, there was no missing report filed at the police station. The crime unfolded because Khilare managed to find out that Pal was missing.”