Pak opens heavy fire in J&K’s Poonch; no loss of life, property

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:52 IST

Pakistan opened heavy fire on Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

India retaliated to the firing. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “at about 0430 hours (4.30 am), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mankote sector. Initially, they fired with small arms and then switched to intense mortar shelling. Indian Army retaliated befittingly.”

There was no loss of life or injury on the Indian side when reports last came in. Mankote sector lies in Mendhar sub division, one of the densely populated areas of Poonch district.

Amid a protracted India-China stand-off in eastern Ladakh, Pakistan has also upped the ante along the 744-km-long LoC and 198-km-long international border.

While ceasefire violations and infiltration bids have seen a quantum jump since nullification of Article 370 on August 5 last year, Pakistan has also adopted a new modus operandi to fuel terrorism with the use of drones to push arms, ammunition, narcotics and hawala money into Indian territory.

From January 26 in Arnia sector of Jammu district to June 20, when an arms-laden drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Rathua in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector, at least seven such bids have been foiled by the Indian forces this year.

On August 29, BSF had detected a trans-border tunnel in Samba sector that was being dug to push armed terrorists into J&K.