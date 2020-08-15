e-paper
Home / Cities / Palghar residents observe Hutatma Diwas

Palghar residents observe Hutatma Diwas

cities Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:22 IST
The locals of Palghar on Friday observed Hutatma Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) to pay tribute to five freedom fighters who laid their lives during the Quit India movement on 14 August, 1942. The five martyrs, on this day, were shot dead by the British police at Hutatma Chowk. The day is also observed as 77th annual voluntary bandh.

At 12.39pm, the residents offered prayers in the presence of government officials, politicians and the general public. Dr Ujwala Kale, president of Palghar Municipal Council (PMC) offered the floral tributes. All shops and commercial establishments, including hotels, observed a voluntary bandh in honour of the martyrs.

The five martyrs - Govind Thakur, Kashinath Pagdare, Ramprasad Tevari, Sukur More and Ramchandra Churi, all aged between 17 to 20 years, were shot by the British police, on August 14, 1942, at 12.39pm.

The Quit India call was given by Mahatma Gandhi at the August Kranti Maidan on 9 August, 1942, and the residents of Shirgaon, Dhansar, Tembhode, Alyali, Murbhe, Ucheli, Palmtembhi, Kharekuran, Popurva, Unbhat, Satpati and other surrounding villages took out a morcha to the Palghar tehsildar’s office. “The British police, however, ordered them to not proceed. The five martyrs who still went ahead were fired upon by police. Since then, the city observes the voluntary bandh from 6am to 6pm,” said Ramakant Patil, social activist and journalist.

Hospitals, medical stores and dairies are exempted from the bandh, he said.

