Palghar villagers climb trees in search of mobile network

The village gram panchayats have written to all service providers regarding the network issues, but so far none of the companies has responded, say locals

cities Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:39 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
The villagers are forced to climb on top of the trees in search of mobile network to make calls.
The villagers are forced to climb on top of the trees in search of mobile network to make calls.(HT Photo)
         

Residents of Ujjaini, Akhada, Mangrol, Ogdha, Panchghar and other hamlets in Wada taluka of Palghar district are coping with a communication nightmare. The villagers are forced to climb on top of the trees in search of mobile network to talk to their near and dear ones.

“The students of Class 10 and 12 also had to climb trees to check their results online,” said Ramesh Patil, a resident of Wada.

The village gram panchayats have written to all service providers regarding the network issues, but so far none of the companies has responded, said Vasant Bhoir, another resident.

“The villagers are compelled to climb tall trees. There is a risk of falling, losing life or inviting fractures, especially during the monsoon. But there is no other way,” said Patil.

The villagers, however, choose only those trees that have strong branches and are tall so that there is less risk, he added.

Pravin Kuwara, a resident of Akhada village, said that while the young can climb trees, senior citizens in the village are helpless.

“Youngsters risk their lives and climb the trees to talk over phones, but for senior citizens these phones are merely used as a torch to traverse through the forest,” he said.

Another resident who travels 6 kms everyday to access network said, “We are being cheated by the big mobile service providers. They are ignoring the rural areas and are not installing towers here. Everyday is a struggle for us.”

