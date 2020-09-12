e-paper
Panchkula citizens body to field member in upcoming mayoral polls

The Citizens’ Welfare Association represents 37 resident welfare associations in Panchkula

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The members of Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA) here have decided to ask one of its members to contest the upcoming civic body elections for the post of mayor.

The decision has come after a collective resolution by the members of 37 Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) affiliated to the CWA in Panchkula.

“Political interference into MC’s day-to-day working and has caused major frauds at the cost of public money. Even after pointing out the matter to the high-ups and the state government, nothing has been done to rectify the same,” said CWA president SK Nayar, a Sector 15 resident.

To work together for the betterment and development of Panchkula, the CWA has also formed a central working committee for which roles have been assigned to its various members. Nayar is the committee’s president (ex-officio member), while Sunil Jain of Sector 11 is the general secretary. Rakesh Sondhi of Sector 21 is the joint secretary and Bhagwan Das Mittal of Sector 25 and MR Syal of Sector 18 are members.

“Despite raising residents’ issues time and again, the councillors have failed to resolve them. So, we have decided to support those who want to fight the MC elections,” the CWA president said.

A meeting of the CWA members and RWAs will be conducted soon to discuss the matter in detail for the betterment of residents and development works required in Panchkula, he added.

