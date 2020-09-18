Panchkula MLA inaugurates garbage disposal plant in Sector 23

cities

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated a waste disposal plant at the dumping ground in Sector 23 here on Thursday.

The plant came up at a cost of Rs 38 crore and will dispose of 2,000 tonnes of waste daily. Experts say within a year, the entire waste of the dumping ground will be disposed of and a green park will be developed.

Gupta said people of the area, who had been complaining of a pungent smell emancipating from the dumping ground for the past 16 years, will heave a sigh of relief.

The MLA also looked into the work of bio-mining, segregation, and disposal that will take place at the site.

He said that Panchkula generates 150 tonnes of garbage daily and due to no disposal system in place, trash piled up. “With this plant, waste disposal will never be discontinued and manure will be made by segregating waste. Within one year, waste will be disposed of and beautification of the area will be done,” Gupta added.

With the help of the bio-mining plant, organic fertilisers will be prepared. The dry waste will be sent to a cement factory and the leftover waste will be collected and lifted.