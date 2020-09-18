e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panchkula MLA inaugurates garbage disposal plant in Sector 23

Panchkula MLA inaugurates garbage disposal plant in Sector 23

Experts say within a year, the entire waste of the dumping ground will be disposed of and a green park will be developed

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated a waste disposal plant at the dumping ground in Sector 23 here on Thursday.

The plant came up at a cost of Rs 38 crore and will dispose of 2,000 tonnes of waste daily. Experts say within a year, the entire waste of the dumping ground will be disposed of and a green park will be developed.

Gupta said people of the area, who had been complaining of a pungent smell emancipating from the dumping ground for the past 16 years, will heave a sigh of relief.

The MLA also looked into the work of bio-mining, segregation, and disposal that will take place at the site.

He said that Panchkula generates 150 tonnes of garbage daily and due to no disposal system in place, trash piled up. “With this plant, waste disposal will never be discontinued and manure will be made by segregating waste. Within one year, waste will be disposed of and beautification of the area will be done,” Gupta added.

With the help of the bio-mining plant, organic fertilisers will be prepared. The dry waste will be sent to a cement factory and the leftover waste will be collected and lifted.

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In