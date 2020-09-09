e-paper
Home / Cities / Panchkula’s Covid death toll doubles in 10 days

Panchkula’s Covid death toll doubles in 10 days

This month, on an average, two people have succumbed daily, including two who died on Wednesday, taking the toll to 38

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 22:25 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in Panchkula district, casualties have also shot up with the death toll doubling in just 10 days.

As many as 19 people have lost their life to the virus between August 31 and September 9, which is equal to the number of those who died since the infection was first reported in the district in March.

This month, on an average, two people have succumbed daily, including two who died on Wednesday, taking the toll to 38.

Even as the health authorities have been reiterating that their main focus is on bringing down the mortality, the alarming figures present a different picture. The district had recorded only two deaths till July 31. August saw 18 fatalities, same as in the first nine days of September.

At six, maximum deaths have been recorded in Pinjore this month, followed by four in Sector 9. Those who died include a 14-year-old boy from Kundi village and a 90-year-old man from Sector 21.

143 fresh cases, two deaths

The two people who died on Wednesday include a 67-year-old woman from Sector 19, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease. The other, a 52-year-old man from Raiwali village in Barwala, had diabetes and hypertension.

Meanwhile, 143 people tested positive for the infection, taking the case tally to 3,458.

Among them is Aman Chaudhary, who is the son of Kalka MLA Pradeep Choudhary. He shared the information on social media and asked those who came in his contact to isolate themselves.

Nine cases pertain to ITBP personnel. In Panchkula city, cases have been reported from Sectors 2-4, 7, 8, 10-21 and 23-25.

While there are 1,266 active cases in the district, 2,154 patients have been discharged so far.

