Panic grips Durgapuri area after authorities seal 17 streets

Panic grips Durgapuri area after authorities seal 17 streets

Many complained that they faced difficulties in getting to work and were even unable to go out to purchase essentials such as milk and vegetables.

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The decision was taken after 15 cases were detected in the locality.
The decision was taken after 15 cases were detected in the locality.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Panic gripped the Durgapuri area on Monday morning as the police sealed 17 streets in the locality. The move was taken after 15 cases were detected in the locality, said civil surgeon Ragesh Bagga.

Sources in the health department said the area was declared a containment zone last Wednesday; however, as cases kept piling on, authorities decided to seal the streets to further check the spread of the virus.

The move did not go down well with the residents. Many complained that they faced difficulties in getting to work and were even unable to go out to purchase essentials such as milk and vegetables.

“The health department should have informed us in advance so that we could stock up on groceries and other ration items. The streets were sealed suddenly in the morning, leaving everyone in shock. I am perfectly fine but still I could not go for work,” complained Munish Dogra, a resident of Durgapuri.

Another resident said, “The prolonged lockdown has already caused financial troubles for everyone and now the police has sealed our area. I had to take the long route to reach my workplace.”

Naina Sharma, a homemaker, said there was no milk or vegetables in her house all through the day. “I could go and get vegetables only in the evening when we were given some relaxations,” she said.

Area councilor Lovleen Kaur Toor said the street was sealed due to the rising number of cases. “However, in the evening the restrictions were removed and cops were also deployed in the area,” she said.

