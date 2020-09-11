Panvel civic body deputy mayor protests against demolition of historical caves, booked

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:56 IST

Panvel police have booked deputy mayor of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) along with other leaders for protesting against the demolition of historical caves on Wednesday.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) - Maharashtra planning authority, on Monday, demolished historical caves to make way for the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Following this, protests were staged by the Republican Party of India- Athawale (RPI-A) along with the deputy mayor from the same party and several others.

PCMC deputy mayor Jagdish Gaikwad carried out protests with 150-200 RPI-A party workers against CIDCO. The site was purportedly a site of 2,500-year-old Buddhist rock-cut caves that were converted into a temple of local deity by villagers of Waghavli Wada, Panvel.

On Monday, CIDCO officials, along with contractors for the construction of the airport, demolished the cave site. The demolition was carried out by a controlled blast.

Meanwhile, the RPI-A leaders, learning of the demolition, were enraged as there were continuous talks with the CIDCO officials to protect the caves against demolition.

Mahesh Khare, state secretary, RPI-A said, “We even requested them to move the site of the temple to respect the villagers’ sentiments. However, they sneakily demolished the site at night and stole temple artefacts.”

CIDCO officials rubbished claims that the demolition was carried out in an irregular manner. “The demolition was carried out as per rules and regulations, and with the confirmation of local villagers. The villagers shifted the idols of the deity with permission from the authorities,” said Priya Ratambe, public relations officer at CIDCO.

Gaikwad and Khare, with other RPI-A leaders and workers, protested in Panvel against CIDCO officials on Wednesday and demanded a case be registered against them for demolishing the caves.

“We have proof from the archaeology department that these structures were caves built 2,500 years ago similar to the rock-cut Buddhist caves in Aurangabad. CIDCO officials and the contractors carried out demolition during night time during the lockdown. We have demanded that a case be registered against them,” said Gaikwad.

In the 2013 order by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Maharashtra, the authorities noted the hillocks were levelled for the airport construction around the caves site. They also instructed that the caves are historical and should be protected from any damage.

Following the protests, the Panvel police booked Gaikwad, Khare and four others for violating lockdown orders