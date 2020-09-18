e-paper
Panvel civic body sends evacuation notices to 150 buildings in Kharghar, Taloja

Panvel civic body sends evacuation notices to 150 buildings in Kharghar, Taloja

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:10 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
         

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued evacuation notices to thousands of residents in more than 150 buildings in Kharghar and Taloja. These buildings are reportedly in dangerous condition. The corporation has asked the owners to conduct immediate structural audit of the buildings and submit a report on its condition.

The notices have come in the wake of the collapse of a five-storeyed building in Mahad recently in which several lives were lost. The notices have been issued by PCMC to many buildings including those constructed by City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) ten years ago.

Those issued notices include 10 buildings in KH2 of Vastu Vihar in Sector 16 of Kharghar, 11 buildings in KH4 of Celebration Society in Sector 17 of Kharghar, nearby villages and also buildings in Taloja.

Dashrath Bhandari, PCMC ward officer for Kharghar and Taloja, said, “Over 150 notices have been issued to the dilapidated, dangerous buildings in Kharghar and Taloja. The residents have been asked to vacate the buildings immediately. They have been asked to submit structural audit report of the buildings within 3 days, if they believe that the condition of the buildings is good enough to reside.”

